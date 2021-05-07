Genoa vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Genoa will welcome Sassuolo to Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday for matchday 35 in Serie A.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a narrow 4-3 away defeat at Lazio. The hosts had raced into a 4-1 lead in the second half before late goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Eldor Shomurodov threatened a comeback for Il Grifone.

After four wins on the trot, Sassulo picked up a 1-1 home draw against Atalanta. A second-half penalty by Domenico Berardi snatched a point for the hosts and confirmed Inter Milan as league champions.

Sassuolo currently sit in eighth spot, two points behind AS Roma in the race to qualify for the maiden edition of the UEFA Conference League. Genoa sit in 13th place but are just five points above the dropzone and will need all three points to boost their chances of survival.

Genoa vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides in the last two decades. Sassuolo have a marginally better record with seven wins and three draws to their name, while Genoa were victorious in five previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2021 when three second-half goals were scored as Sassuolo picked up a 2-1 home win.

Genoa are on a poor run of form that has seen them win just one of their last six games. Sassuolo are on a five-game unbeaten run, with last weekend's draw halting their four-game winning streak.

Genoa form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Sassuolo form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Genoa vs Sassuolo Team News

Genoa

Four players are sidelined for the hosts through injury. Davide Biraschi (muscle), Valon Behrami (muscle), Domenico Criscito (calf) and Luca Pellegrini are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for coach Davide Ballardini

Injuries: Davide Biraschi, Domenico Criscito, Luca Pellegrini, Valon Behrami

Suspension: none

Sassuolo

The hosts have only defender Filippo Romagna ruled out with a knee injury. However, Marlon Santos is suspended for the sending off he received against Atalanta.

Injury: Filippo Romagna

Suspension: Marlon Santos

Genoa vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin (GK); Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Christian Zapata; Davide Zappacosta, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Edoardo Goldaniga; Mattia Destro, Gianluca Scamacca

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Girogios Kyriakopolous, Kaan Ayhan, Vlad Chiriches, Mert Muldur; Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang; Jeremie Boga, Hamed Traore, Domenico Berardi; Gregoire Defrei

Genoa vs Sassuolo Prediction

Games involving the two sides tend to be open, expansive affairs and we can expect plenty of goalmouth action on Sunday.

Sassuolo are very much the form team in the league and will be confident of getting back to winning ways against an out-of-sorts Genoa. We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Genoa 2-3 Sassuolo