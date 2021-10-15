Genoa vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Italian Serie A resumes this weekend and will see Genoa host Sassuolo at the Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

Genoa have begun their Serie A campaign rather poorly with just one win in their seven games so far. They were beaten 1-0 by newly-promoted Salernitana in their last game, extending their winless streak to four games.

Il Grifone are currently 16th in the Serie A table with just five points from seven games. A point away from the relegation spot, they will be looking to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Sassuolo are perhaps the biggest underperformers in Serie A so far this campaign, picking up just two league wins. They lost 2-1 to defending champions Inter Milan in their last game despite taking the lead at halftime.

I Neroverdi sit 14th in the league table with just two more points than their hosts. They are also the second-lowest scoring side in Serie A (seven goals) and will be looking to win at the weekend.

Genoa vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

There have been 16 meetings between the two teams in the past. Sassuolo hold the better record with eight wins while Genoa have won five times. The other three games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in Serie A last season with Sassuolo winning 2-1 away from home.

Genoa Form Guide: L-D-D-L-W

Sassuolo Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Genoa vs Sassuolo Team News

Genoa

Genoa have a rather lengthy injury list which includes Francesco Cassata, Davide Biraschi, Stefano Sturaro, Nikola Maksimovic, Zinho Vanheusden and Domenico Criscito.

Mattia Destro is a doubt for the game against Sassuolo.

Injured: Francesco Cassata, Davide Biraschi, Stefano Sturaro, Nikola Maksimovic, Zinho Vanheusden, Domenico Criscito

Doubtful: Mattia Destro

Suspended: None

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang has been out with injury for months and remains out of the squad.

Injured: Pedro Obiang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Mattia Bani, Andrea Masiello, Laurens Serpe; Andrea Cambiaso, Milan Badelj, Nicolo Rovella, Abdoulaye Toure, Mohamed Fares; Caleb Ekuban, Goran Pandev

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Giacomo Raspadori

Genoa vs Sassuolo Prediction

Genoa have won just one of their seven league games so far and have conceded the second-most goals in the competition.

Sassuolo are struggling as well and have scored just seven goals in the league all season. However, Genoa have not won a home league game since April so the visitors should be able to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Sassuolo

Edited by Shardul Sant