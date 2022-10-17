Genoa vs SPAL Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2022

Genoa and SPAL will go head-to-head at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in the Round of 32 of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday (October 18).

Alexander Blessin’s team head into the cup tie unbeaten in six home games this season and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Genoa returned to winning ways on Saturday, seeing off Cosenza 2-1 at the Marulla Stadium in Serie B. That followed a goalless draw with Cagliari on October 7, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

The hosts will now turn their attention to the Coppa Italia, where they kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 victory over Benevento on August 8.

SPAL, meanwhile, got their Coppa Italia campaign under way on August 6, claiming a 2-1 victory at Empoli.

Daniele De Rossi’s side head into Tuesday off a goalless draw with Cittadella in Serie B on Saturday. SPAL have now failed to win their last four outings, claiming two draws and losing as many since September.

Genoa vs SPAL Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last seven meetings, Genoa boast a slight upper hand in this fixture.

SPAL have picked up one win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Genoa are on a six-game unbeaten run against the visitors, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in October 2017.

SPAL are winless in their last four outings, claiming two draws and losing twice.

Genoa are unbeaten in four games, picking up ten points from a possible 12 in Serie B, while the'y're unbeaten in six home games this season.

Genoa vs SPAL Prediction

Genoa head into Tuesday in superb form and are firm favourites to come away with a win. Blessin’s men take on a SPAL team who have failed to win their last four outings. Genoa should see off the visitors to book their place in the next round.

Prediction: Genoa 2-0 SPAL

Genoa vs SPAL Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genoa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last seven meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in their last seven games.)

