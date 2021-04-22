Genoa vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

Genoa host Spezia at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Saturday as both sides look to widen their gap over the relegation zone.

The Griffins were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw against Benevento last night, pegging the visitors back twice in the match through Goran Pandev, who netted a brace.

As much resolve as Davide Ballardini's side displayed, the draw extended their winless run to four games in the league and they remain just five points above the drop zone.

Spezia too are coming off the back of a stalemate in midweek, but against a much better opposition in Inter Milan, the champions-in-waiting.

Diego Farias scored an early opener for the hosts, which Ivan Perisic canceled a few minutes later, but the Eagles successfully weathered a second-half storm from the Nerazzurri with a resolute performance.

Genoa vs Spezia Head-To-Head

In seven previous clashes between the sides, Genoa have beaten Spezia four times, losing only twice.

The Rossoblu also secured a 2-1 victory against the Ligurian outfit in December when they met for the first leg of their clash this season.

Genoa Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-D

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Genoa vs Spezia Team News

Genoa

Luca Pellegrini will remain out with a thigh problem as head coach Ballardini has no fresh injury concerns at the moment.

He might as well opt to field the same line-up that was deployed for the Benevento clash.

Injured: Luca Pellegrini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spezia

Vincenzo Italiano has a talented squad at his disposal, though Federico Mattiello and loan signing Riccardo Saponara are set to miss out again.

Simone Bastoni, Martin Erlic and M'Bala Nzola didn't play a part in the last game and haven't been confirmed available for this match either.

Injured: Simone Bastoni, Martin Erlic, M'Bala Nzola, Federico Mattiello, Riccardo Saponara

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Genoa vs Spezia Predicted XI

Genoa (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello, Domenico Criscito; Davide Biraschi, Miha Zajc, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Davide Zappacosta; Goran Pandev, Mattia Destro.

Spezia (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Salva Ferrer, Ardian Ismajli, Julian Chabot, Riccardo Marchizza; Nahuel Estevez, Matteo Ricci, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Diego Farias.

Genoa vs Spezia Prediction

Both teams have some quality players in their ranks, which should make this an exciting clash.

Spezia will be spurred on after the Inter draw, and a similar performance on Saturday could see them take home all three points.

Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Spezia