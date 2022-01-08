Genoa vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Genoa resume their Serie A campaign just a couple of days after their 1-1 draw at Sassuolo as they welcome Spezia to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

In this bottom-of-the-table clash, getting out of the relegation zone will be the objective for the hosts, who are winless in their last 17 league outings. Their last win across all competitions was in the Coppa Italia second round fixture in December over last-placed Salernitana.

Spezia kicked off 2022 with a 2-1 home loss to Verona and are currently in 17th place in the league standings, four points and two places above the hosts.

Genoa vs Spezia Head-to-Head

There have been just 18 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, despite the first encounter between the two teams taking place in 1922. Genoa have 12 wins to their name against their Western rivals, who have three wins while three games have ended in draws.

They last squared off in a league fixture earlier this season at the Stadio Alberto Picco. The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Genoa form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-L

Spezia form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Genoa vs Spezia Team News

Genoa

Nicolò Rovella remains sidelined with a muscle injury. Meanwhile, Domenico Criscito can make a comeback after a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury if he tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of the game.

Here are the rest of the absentees for the hosts:

Laurens Serpe - COVID-19

Nikola Maksimovic - Muscle injury

Injured: Nicolo Rovella, Nikola Maksimovic

Doubtful: Yayah Kallon, Valon Behrami, Domenico Criscito, Laurens Serpe

Suspended: None

Spezia

Leo Sena remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Here are the rest of the absentees for the Aquilotti:

Aurélien Nguiamba - Undisclosed

Ebrima Colley - International duty (AFCON - The Gambia)

M’Bala Nzola - COVID-19

Rey Manaj - COVID-19

Aleksandar Kovalenko - COVID-19

Petko Hristov - COVID-19

Injured: Leo Sena, Aurélien Nguiamba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ebrima Colley (International duty - AFCON), M’Bala Nzola (COVID-19), Rey Manaj (COVID-19), Aleksandar Kovalenko (COVID-19), Petko Hristov (COVID-19)

Genoa vs Spezia Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Johan Vasquez, Mattia Bani, Davide Biraschi; Andrea Cambiaso, Paolo Ghiglione, Filippo Melegoni, Milan Badelj, Manolo Portanova; Mattia Destro, Felipe Caicedo

Spezia Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ivan Provedel; Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca; Jakub Kiwior; Emmanuel Gyasi, David Strelec, Simone Bastoni, Giulio Maggiore; Daniele Verde

Genoa vs Spezia Prediction

Both clubs have one of the worst defensive records in the league, with 38 and 41 goals conceded in 20 games respectively. Spezia have failed to score in four of their last seven games while Il Grifone have failed to do so in four of their last five outings.

When the two teams from the bottom half of the table clash on Sunday, a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Spezia

Edited by Peter P