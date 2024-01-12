Genoa vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Genoa lock horns with an impressive Torino side in an important encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

Genoa vs Torino Preview

Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts held Bologna to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Torino, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side stunned Napoli with a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Genoa vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 14 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's nine victories.

Genoa have won only one of their last 11 matches against Torino in the Serie A, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at home in March 2022.

Torino have won eight of their last 10 matches against Genoa in the Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the 30 such games preceding this run.

Genoa have won 25 out of their last 50 matches at home against Torino in the Serie A - they have a better record only against Lazio and AS Roma in the competition.

Genoa have played out draws in three of their last four matches in the Serie A - as many such results as they had achieved in the 24 such games preceding this run.

Genoa vs Torino Prediction

Torino have an impressive squad at their disposal and have managed to step up to the plate so far this season. The away side could potentially secure a place in Europe this year and will need to be at its best this weekend.

Genoa have a poor recent record in this fixture and have issues to address ahead of this game. Torino are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Torino

Genoa vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Genoa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antonio Sanabria to score - Yes