Genoa vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Genoa host a struggling Torino at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, as the two relegation-threatened sides from last season face each other in an upcoming Serie A fixture on Wednesday.

The game was initially supposed to be played on October 3, but had to be rescheduled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Genoa squad.

Missing several key players over the past month, Genoa have managed only two points from their previous four fixtures leading up to Wednesday's game and are placed 15th in the table.

On Sunday, Il Grifone held derby rivals Sampdoria to a 1-1 draw, snapping their rivals' three-match winning streak.

With all the infected players now recovered and back in the squad, Rolando Maran's side stand a good chance of getting back to winning ways against 19th-placed Torino, who have huge problems of their own.

Il Toro have been winless in their first five games, with only one point earned this season. Torino are now without a win in their previous 10 Serie A fixtures.

Marco Giampolo's side have struggled defensively. The Maroons almost had three points in the bag against Lazio on Sunday, but for conceding two stoppage-time goals, with the Lazio winner coming in the eighth minute of injury time after a poor clearance from centre-back Nicolas N'koulou.

The game followed a similar script as Torino's previous fixture against Sassuolo, when Torino drew after conceding two late goals within two minutes.

Genoa vs Torino Head-to-Head

Torino have thoroughly dominated Genoa in recent years, winning six out of the last 10 games between the sides. Genoa have managed only two wins in that period; their last win coming in May 2017, with two other fixtures ending in a draw.

The side from Turin are on a five-match winning streak against Genoa. In their most recent meeting, Torino eased to a 3-0 Serie A victory at home.

Genoa form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Torino form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Genoa vs Torino Team News

With all 17 players who had tested positive for coronavirus now back in the squad, the injured Stefano Sturaro is the only player boss Rolando Maran will be missing on Wednesday.

Mattia Destro was an unused substitute in the derby against Sampdoria as loanee Gianluca Scamacca opened his scoring account in an impressive first Serie A start for the club. But the experienced striker could make a return to the starting line-up to rest the tired legs from Sunday. Promising left-back Luca Pellegrini is also expected to make a return to the starting line-up over Domenico Criscito.

Injured: Stefano Sturaro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino forward Simone Zaza and midfielder Daniele Baselli remain out long term while Centre-back Armando Izzo is still not match fit despite return to training.

Marco Giampaolo is expected to stick with the trio of Simone Verdi, Sasa Lukic and talisman Andrea Belotti upfront. The Italian boss may experiment with teenager Wilfried Singo at right back over Mergim Vojvoda.

Injured: Daniele Baselli, Simone Zaza

Doubtful: Armando Izzo

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Torino Predicted XI

Genoa predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Mattia Perin (GK), Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata, Andrea Masiello, Luca Pellegrini, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Ivan Radovanovic, Marko Pjaca, Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev

Torino predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK), Wilfried Singo, Gleison Bremer, Lyanco, Ricardo Rodriguez; Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty; Sasa Lukic; Federico Bonazzoli, Andrea Belotti

Genoa vs Torino Prediction

Despite a dismal record against the visitors, home side Genoa have a strong chance to end their losing streak against Torino due to Il Toro's lacklustre defence. But goals have been hard to come by for Genoa, mainly due to key players missing after contracting coronavirus. Roland Maran's team have scored only five goals so far in as many games in Serie A, the lowest in the league.

In contrast, Torino are a free scoring side and have scored six goals in their last two games, despite having only one point to show for them.

If Andrea Belotti and the Torino attack performs, and their defence manages to keep Genoa's struggling attack quiet, Torino may pull off a much-needed first Serie A win of the season.

Prediction: Genoa 2-3 Torino