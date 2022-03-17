Genoa vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Genoa lock horns with Torino at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Serie A action on Friday.

The hosts played out their sixth consecutive draw in the Italian top-flight on Sunday against Atalanta as they remained in the relegation zone. No team has drawn more games than the hosts (16) in Serie A this season.

Torino were denied a win in the dying moments of the game in their previous outing as Alexis Sanchez scored in the third minute of injury time to equalize for Inter Milan. The 1-1 draw was their second draw in a row and they remain winless in the league since their 2-1 win at Sampdoria in January.

Genoa vs Torino Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 130 times in the Derby of Northwest Italy. Torino have enjoyed a lead over their southern rivals. They lead 54-39 in wins while 37 games have ended in draws.

The visiting side are on a 10-game unbeaten streak against the hosts, with their last win coming in 2017. They last met at Stadio Grande Torino in October, with Il Toro securing a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Genoa form guide (Serie A): D-D-D-D-D

Torino form guide (Serie A): D-D-L-D-L

Genoa vs Torino Team News

Genoa

Caleb Ekuban and Andrea Cambiaso are out of action until next month. Zinho Vanheusden, Roberto Piccoli and Nadiem Amiri are also expected to miss the game with injuries.

Domenico Criscito, on the other hand, faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: Zinho Vanheusden, Roberto Piccoli, Andrea Cambiaso, Caleb Ekuban, Lennart Czyborra, Nadiem Amiri

Doubtful: Domenico Criscito

Suspended: None

Torino

Mohamed Fares is a confirmed absentee with a knee injury, while Pietro Pellegri is also expected to sit this one out with an injury. Dennis Praet and Simone Zaza's involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Koffi Djidji picked up an injury in the game against Inter Milan and remains unavailable. Vanja Milinković-Savić might get the nod to start from the bench in this game.

Injured: Mohamed Fares, Dennis Praet, Koffi Djidji

Doubtful: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Pietro Pellegri, Simone Zaza

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Torino Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Silvan Hefti, Johan Vásquez, Leo Skiri Ostigard, Riccardo Calafiori; Mattia Bani, Kelvin Yeboah, Milan Badelj; Filippo Melegoni, Albert Gudmundsson, Mattia Destro

Torino Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Etrit Berisha (GK); Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wilfried Singo; Rolando Mandragora, Karol Linetty, Mergim Vojvoda; Tommaso Pobega, Josip Brekalo; Andrea Belotti

Genoa vs Torino Prediction

The Grifone have just one win to their name this season and are the lowest-scoring side in the division with 22 goals. The visitors have also struggled in their recent outings and are winless in their last seven games.

Given the form of both sides, a low-scoring draw seems the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Torino

