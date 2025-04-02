Genoa vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2025

Genoa will welcome Udinese to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in a mid-table Serie A clash on Friday. The Friulani are in 10th place in the league table and have a five-point lead over the 12th-placed hosts.

The Grifone saw their unbeaten streak in Serie A end after three games last week, as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Juventus in their first game back after the international break.

The visitors suffered their second consecutive loss in Serie A last week, falling to a 2-1 away loss to Inter Milan. They conceded twice in the first half, and Oumar Solet bagged a consolation goal in the 71st minute.

Genoa vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 71 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 25-24 lead in wins and 22 games ending in draws.

Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

They last met in the reverse fixture in December, and Il Grifone registered a 2-0 away win, scoring two goals apiece for the third consecutive time against the visitors.

Udinese have won just one of their last six Serie A away games and have scored one goal apiece in the last five games.

Genoa have an unbeaten home record in Serie A in 2025, recording four wins while keeping three clean sheets. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in their last five league games.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture, recording two wins while keeping four clean sheets.

The visitors have scored more than one goal in just one of their last seven meetings against I Rossoblù.

Genoa vs Udinese Prediction

Il Grifone have won just one of their last five league games, while suffering two losses. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their last five home games, recording four wins, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have won just one of their last seven home meetings against Udinese.

Patrick Vieira is expected to recover Vitinha for this match. Mattia Bani, Maxwel Cornet, and Fabio Miretti remain sidelined with injuries. Milan Badelj was an unused substitute against Juventus and is likely to be benched again.

The Friulani are winless in their last three league games, suffering two consecutive losses. They have won just one of their six Serie A away games in 2025, playing three draws. Interestingly, they have failed to score in four of their last five games meetings against Genoa and will look to improve upon that record.

Jordan Zemura was injured against Inter Milan and will miss this match. Alexis Sánchez, Isaak Touré, and Răzvan Sava will also miss this match. Florian Thauvin has missed the last two games with an injury and faces a late fitness test.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent goal-scoring records, they are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Udinese

Genoa vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

