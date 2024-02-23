Genoa vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Genoa welcome Udinese to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A action on Saturday (February 24).

The hosts are winless in three league outings and drew 1-1 with reigning champions Napoli last week. Morten Frendrup broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, but Cyril Ngonge bagged a 90th-minute equaliser for Napoli.

Udinese, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three league games and also played out a 1-1 draw in their previous league outing. Jordan Zemura's 13th-minute opener was cancel;ed out by Gianluca Gaetano in the 44th minute.

Genoa are 12th place in the league table, with 30 points from 25 games. They have a seven-point lead over Udinese, who are 14th, having played out 14 draws.

Genoa vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have met 69 times across competitions.Udinese lead 24-23.

Their last four meetings have been stalemates, with the reverse fixture in October ending 2-2.

Genoa are winless in 13 meetings against Udinese, losing six.

Genoa have one win in six Serie A home games, losing once.

Udinese are unbeaten in three league games in February, keeping two clean sheets.

Genoa have lost one of their last 10 league games, winning three.

Genoa vs Udinese Prediction

Gerona have suffered just one loss in their last 10 league outings, with that defeat coming at home to Atalanta last month.

They have scored seven goals in their last seven home games, conceding eight times. They are winless in six home meetings against Udinese, losing twice.

There's no team news update for Genoa, with Alan Matturro the only known absentee due to injury. Ruslan Malinovskyi started from the bench last week but could start.

Udinese, meanwhile, have endured a poor start to 2024, losing thrice in four games in January. They have bounced back well this month, beating Juventus 1-0 earlier this month. Two of their three Serie A wins this term have come on their travels.

Their last four meetings have ended in draws, and considering their current form, another stalemate is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Udinese

Genoa vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Albert Gudmundsson to score or assist any time - Yes