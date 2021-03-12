Genoa vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Genoa face off against Udinese at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday night in Serie A action.

Eleventh-placed Genoa are five points ahead of their 13th-placed visitors. However, the Friulani are only seven points clear of Torino in the relegation zone, and the side from Turin have two games in hand.

Genoa suffered only their third loss in Serie A since Davide Ballardini took over in December, going down 0-1 to Roma last week.

Earlier, the Grifone saw their six-match unbeaten run come to an end against Inter, losing 3-0. They followed that with a 1-1 draw against Sampdoria in midweek action, before the loss at the Olimpico.

Meanwhile, Udinese beat Fiorentina 1-0 a fortnight ago and looked set to shock AC Milan before a late Franck Kessie penalty made it 1-1 in midweek action.

The Friuli returned to winning ways last week though, racking up an impressive 2-0 win over Sassuolo. Fernando Llorente grabbed his first goal for the club in that victory.

Genoa vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Udinese have dominated this fixture in recent memory, with six wins and three draws in their last 10 games.

Genoa's sole victory came in the 2015-16 season, a 2-1 win at home, following which the Fruili grabbed two wins in four games at the Luigi Ferraris.

The two teams last met in November, with Udinese picking up a controversial 1-0 win at the Dacia Arena.

Genoa form guide in Serie A: L-D-L-D-D

Udinese form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-D-L

Genoa vs Udinese Team News

Genoa

Davide Ballardini will be without Mattia Destro and Andrea Masiello for this game. The pair were suspended after accumulating five yellow cards. Goalkeeper Mattia Perin is back, according to local reports. However, Federico Marchetti was an able replacement in goal against Roma last week.

Luca Pellegrini is out with a long-term injury, while defender Davide Biraschi has returned to training. Goran Pandev is facing a late fitness test for this game, although reports claim he will be fit to start.

Injured: Luca Pellegrini

Doubtful: Goran Pandev, Mattia Perin

Advertisement

Suspended: Mattia Destro, Andrea Masiello

Udinese

Luca Gotti is facing a lengthy injury list ahead of this game. Defenders Samir and Thomas Ouwejan joined Ignacio Pussetto and Mato Jajalo on the sidelines.

Gerard Deulofeu is a doubt for this game, with fellow forwards Stefano Okaka and Fernando Forestieri making their recoveries.

Kevin Bonifazi limped off in the win over Sassuolo but should be fit for this game as Luca Gotti is likely to stick to his winning combination.

Injured: Ignacio Pussetto, Mato Jajalo, Samir, Thomas Ouwejan

Doubtful: Gerard Deulofeu

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Udinese Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin (GK); Domenico Criscito, Ivan Radovanovic, Edoardo Goldaniga; Paolo Gighlione, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Davide Zappacosta; Eldor Shomurodov, Gianluca Scamacca

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso (GK); Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Nahuel Molina, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Rodrigo De Paul, Jens Stryger Larsen; Roberto Pereyra, Fernando Llorente

Genoa vs Udinese Prediction

Advertisement

The wheels have come slightly off the Davide Ballardini train as Genoa are winless in their last five games. In contrast, Udinese have produced some impressive results of late, with Fernando Llorente leading the line especially well.

Goran Pandev could trouble the Udinese defense once he comes on, so we can expect the goals to flow.

However, Udinese have history on their side and could pull off a crucial win.

Prediction: Genoa 2-3 Udinese