Genoa vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese take on Genoa on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up in this match.

Genoa are currently in 19th place in the Serie A standings and face a relegation battle in the coming months. The hosts suffered a shock 6-0 defeat against Fiorentina in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side crashed out of the Coppa Italia this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Genoa vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Udinese have a slight edge over Genoa and have won 10 out of 29 matches played between the two teams. Genoa have managed nine victories against Udinese and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams failed to convert their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D-D-L

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W-W-D

Genoa vs Udinese Team News

Genoa have a point to prove

Genoa

Nicolo Rovella, Hernani, Yayah Kallon, and Valon Behrami are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Domenico Criscito has returned a negative test and will be available for selection.

Injured: Nicolo Rovella, Hernani, Yayah Kallon, Valon Behrami

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Roberto Pereyra is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ignacio Pussetto has completed his recovery over the past week and will be available for selection against Genoa.

Injured: Roberto Pereyra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Udinese Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Sinan Gumus, Mattia Bani, Zinho Vanheusden; Domenico Criscito, Paolo Ghiglione, Filippo Melegoni, Milan Badelj, Manolo Portanova; Mattia Destro, Felipe Caicedo

Udinese Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniele Padelli; Nehuen Perez, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Iyenoma Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Mato Jajalo, Tolgay Arslan; Ignacio Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success

Genoa vs Udinese Prediction

Udinese have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will have their work cut out for them in the coming months. The likes of Pussetto and Deulofeu have flattered to deceive this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Genoa have endured a dismal season so far and will need a string of victories to avoid the drop this year. Udinese are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Udinese

