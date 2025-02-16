Genoa vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2025

Genoa will welcome Venezia to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Monday. The hosts are in 12th place in the league table with 27 points. The Leoni alati have won just three of their 24 league games this season and are second from the bottom in the standings.

Ad

The Grifone are winless in their two league games this month and were held to a 1-1 away draw at Torino last week. Morten Thorsby's own goal gave Torino the lead and Andrea Pinamonti equalized in the 68th minute.

The visitors are winless in their last seven league games, suffering four defeats. They failed to score for the first time after three games last week, suffering a 1-0 home loss to Roma. It was a close game and Paulo Dybala scored from the penalty spot in the 57th minute.

Ad

Trending

Genoa vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 51 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings with 25 wins. The Leoni alati have registered 10 wins and 16 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in September when the visitors registered a 2-0 win.

Both teams have scored 22 goals in 24 league games this season. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding six fewer goals (33).

Genoa have won their two home games in 2025 while keeping clean sheets.

Venezia have endured a winless run in their travels this season, suffering nine losses in 13 away games.

Only last-placed Monza have suffered more defeats (15) in Serie A this season than the visitors (14).

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the teams keeping two clean sheets each.

Ad

Genoa vs Venezia Prediction

The Rossoblù are unbeaten in their last eight home meetings against the visitors, recording five wins. Five of the last six games in that period have produced under 2.5 goals. They have won just one of their last four league games, suffering two defeats.

Milan Badelj and Morten Thorsby suffered knocks and are fresh absentees for Patrick Vieira. Ruslan Malinovski and Maxwel Cornet are back in training but are not ready for this match. Honest Ahanor is also sidelined here.

Ad

The Leoni alati have won just one of their last 14 league games while suffering eight defeats. They are winless in their last 24 Serie A away games, which is a cause for concern.

Marin Sverko and Alfred Duncan are back in training but should return to the squad next week. Richie Sagrado, Filip Stankovic, and Ridgeciano Haps are also sidelined with injuries.

Both teams have seen a drop in form and, considering their current goalscoring form, a draw will likely ensue.

Ad

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Venezia

Genoa vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback