Genoa vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Genoa entertain Venezia at Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Sunday as Serie A action returns over the weekend.

The hosts currently find themselves in the relegation zone with seven points from 10 games. Genoa are winless in their last seven games and played out a 1-1 at Spezia on Tuesday. Domenico Criscito scored from the penalty spot in the 86th minute after Salvatore Sirigu's own goal had given Spezia the lead.

Venezia have struggled in their first top-flight campaign in 19 years and are in 16th place in the league standings. They suffered their second defeat in a row as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Salernitana, with the visitors coming back from behind scoring two second-half goals.

Genoa vs Venezia Head-to-Head

The two rivals have squared off 46 times across all competitions, though this will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2005. The visitors have been winless in the fixture since the turn of the century.

Genoa have the upper hand in this fixture with 23 wins, Venezia have nine wins to their name and 14 games have ended in a draw.

They last squared off in a Serie B fixture in 2005 at Sunday's venue, a game that ended in a 3-2 win for Genoa.

Genoa form guide (Serie A): D-L-D-L-D

Venezia form guide (Serie A): L-L-W-D-D

Genoa vs Venezia Team News

Genoa

Il Grifone have a few injury concerns for the game. Mohamed Fares was ruled out with a muscle injury earlier this week. Zinho Vanheusden, Mattia Bani, Hernani and Nikola Maksimovic remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Hernani, Mohamed Fares, Nikola Maksimovic, Zinho Vanheudsen, Mattia Bani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia

Lauri Ala-Myllymäki, Dennis Johnsen, Luca Fiordilino, Luca Lezzerini and Antonio Vacca are ruled out with injuries for I Lagunari.

Ethan Ampadu was shown a red card for what was a clean tackle and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injured: Lauri Ala-Myllymaki, Dennis Johnsen, Luca Fiordilino, Luca Lezzerini, Antonio Vacca

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ethan Ampadu

Genoa vs Venezia Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Salvatore Sirigu; Domenico Criscito, Johan Vasquez, Andrea Masiello, Paolo Ghiglione; Milan Badelj, Nicolo Rovella; Yayah Kallon, Abdoulaye Toure, Stefano Sabelli; Mattia Destro

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero; Tyronne Ebuehi, Michael Svoboda, Pietro Ceccaroni, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Domen Črnigoj, Gianluca Busio, Sofian Kiyine; Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason, David Okereke, Mattia Aramu

Genoa vs Venezia Prediction

Venezia are the lowest scoring side in the Italian top-flight and have just eight goals to their name this season. Genoa have one of the worst defensive records in the division, having let in 22 goals. When these sides square off on Sunday, we expect the game to be a low-scoring affair and the game will probably end in a draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Venezia.

Edited by Shardul Sant