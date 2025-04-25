Gent vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

Gent and Anderlecht battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League Championship group clash on Sunday at Planet Group Arena.

The game is coming four days after the two sides had squared off in midweek, where Anderlecht claimed a comfortable 5-0 home victory. Kasper Dolberg put up a five-star showing, scoring four goals in the rout, while Leander Dendoncker had made it 3-0 in the 42nd minute.

The thrashing left Gent in fifth spot in the standings, with 30 points from five games, while Anderlecht are fourth with 30 points.

Gent vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderleht have 81 wins from their last 137 head-to-head games with Gent, losing 25.

Gent's five games in the playoffs have seen one side fail to score.

Eleven of Anderlecht' last 12 league games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Gent have lost five of their last six games, winning one

Eight of their last nine head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Five of Gent's last six home games have produced at least three goals.

Anderlecht's last five away games have produced aat least three goals.

Gent vs Anderlecht Prediction

Gent have been the whipping boys in the Championship playoff. Their run of losses culminated in the thrashing they received in this fixture a few days ago. They will look to make amends at home, but fans might not be too optimistic, as Gent have lost their last three home games.

Anderlecht, for their part, started the play-offs by losing their first three games and were winless in four games before their comprehensive victory last time out. Their victory on Wednesday saw them open up a four-point gap over Gent.

They are out of the running for the title, though, as they are 13 points behind third-placed Genk but occupy the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff spot. Expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Gent 0-1 Anderlecht

Gent vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

