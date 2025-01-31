Gent vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2025

Gent host Anderlecht at Ghelamco Arena on Sunday in the Jupiler Pro League. The hosts are winless this year.

Gent picked up their third consecutive league draw in a goalless stalemate with OH Leuven last weekend, extending their winless run to four matches. Danijel Milicevic's side are seventh after 23 games, winning eight.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht’s 4-1 thrashing of Mechelen last weekend put them three places and six points clear of Gent. Anderlecht dropped down the table after losing three consecutive games but could move to third with a win.

Gent vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday will mark the 185th meeting between the two teams. Gent trail 102-37.

Six of their last 11 league meetings have ended in draws.

Gent have lost two of their last 10 games in the fixture.

Anderlecht have won the last two meetings with Gent, most recently enjoying a 6-0 thumping victory in November 2024.

The Buffalos have conceded 25 league goals this season. Only four teams have conceded fewer.

The Purple & White have the third-best offensive and joint-second best defensive record with 42 goals scored and 22 conceded after 23 games.

Gent vs Anderlecht Prediction

Both sides are closely matched, but the Buffalos have home advantage. The hosts will however need to be at their best if they are to get all three points.

The Purple & White have lost two of their last three games after losing one of their previous four. They have, however, been solid on the road and should have enough to pick up a point.

Prediction: Gent 1-1 Anderlecht

Gent vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of their last 10 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have got on the scoresheet in three of Gent's last four home games.)

