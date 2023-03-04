Gent vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2023 

Gent host Anderlecht at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday (March 5) in the Belgian Pro League, looking to bounce back from their latest defeat.

De Buffalos went down 2-0 to Club Brugge last weekend, with late goals from Bjorn Meijer and Hans Vanaken condemning them to their ninth top-flight loss of the season in 27 games.

With 42 points, Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side are fifth in the league table, four places above Anderlecht.

Meanwhile, following back-to-back wins over Oostende and STVV, Anderlecht have won just once in their next four across competitions - a 2-1 victory over Ludogorets Razgrad in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

On the league front, the Purple and White have seen a pair of 2-2 draws with Kortrijk and Standard to remain ninth in the points table with 36 points from 27 games.

Gent vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 71 previous games, Anderlecht have won 35 times and lost 12.

Their last eight clashes have produced only two wins - both for Gent (a pair of 1-0 wins in March 2022 and September 2022).

After losing 2-0 to Club Brugge in their last game, Gent could lose twice in a row for the second time in just over a month (3-2 vs Cercle Brugge and 3-2 vs Genk).

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht Persconferentie voor aanvang van #GNTAND . À suivre en direct sur MAUVE TV à partir de 14h30. 🟣 Persconferentie voor aanvang van #GNTAND. À suivre en direct sur MAUVE TV à partir de 14h30. 🟣⚪

After consecutive draws, Anderlecht could see three winless games on the bounce for the second time in two months (3-1 vs Union Saint-Gilloise, 1-1 vs Club Brugge and 3-2 vs Zulte Waregem).

Gent have won their last two home games, keeping a clean sheet in both - 2-0 vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the league and 1-0 vs Qarabag in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Anderlecht have kept a clean sheet in two of their last three league games (1-0 vs RFC Seraing and 2-0 vs Oostende).

Gent vs Anderlecht Prediction

Neither team have looked solid lately. Anderlecht may have the psychological advantage over Gent, given their terrific record over them, but their form doesn't hold them in good stead.

Gent, who have won their last two home games, will look to capitalise on that and eke out a point. A low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Gent 1-1 Anderlecht

Gent vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

