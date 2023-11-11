Gent vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Gent will welcome Anderlecht to the Ghelamco Arena in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

The two teams have been in good form this season, with the hosts in third place in the league table with 26 points to their name and the visitors in second place with 27 points to their name.

The hosts have registered two wins in a row in the league, including a 3-1 away triumph over Sporting Charleroi last week. They made it five wins on the spin across all competitions on Thursday, as Gift Orban's hat-trick helped them register a comeback 3-2 away win over Breidablik in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The visitors registered a comfortable 3-0 away win over rivals Club Brugge last week thanks to goals from Kasper Dolberg, Mario Stroeykens, and Anders Dreyer. It was their eighth win of the league campaign and their first away win in over a month.

Gent vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 132 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 78 wins to their name. The hosts have gotten the better of the capital club 24 times and 30 games have ended in draws.

The hosts registered a league double over the visitors in the Belgian Pro League last season, recording 1-0 wins in home and away games.

Both teams have conceded 14 goals in 13 league games thus far while the visitors have outscored the hosts 26-22 in these games.

Gent are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in all competitions, recording 11 wins.

Anderlecht have lost just twice in the league this season, with both defeats coming in away games.

The visitors have suffered defeats in their last four away meetings against the visitors while failing to score in these games as well.

Gent vs Anderlecht Prediction

De Buffalo's have enjoyed a 15-game unbeaten run at home in all competitions, with their last home loss coming in the Belgian Pro League in April. They are unbeaten in their last nine home meetings against the visitors, keeping five clean sheets, and are strong favorites. They are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings against the visitors in all competitions.

They head into the match on a five-game winning run, scoring 17 goals while conceding five times in that period. Laurent Depoitre is the only absentee for head coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck with a long-term injury, so the hosts are expected to field a strong starting XI in this crucial match.

Les Mauves et Blancs have kept clean sheets in their last two away games and will look to continue that form in this match. Interestingly, they have failed to score in five of their last six meetings against the hosts and might struggle here.

Jan Vertonghen picked up an ankle injury and is sidelined for the trip to Gent. His absence will be a huge blow for manager Brian Riemer, who will have to start Moussa N'Diaye here.

Considering the hosts' dominance in recent meetings against the visitors and home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Anderlecht

Gent vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gent to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kasper Dolberg to score or assist any time - Yes