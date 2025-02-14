Gent vs Beerschot Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Gent will host Beerschot at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The home side have struggled for results over the past few months with interim boss Danijel Milićević looking to ensure the side finish the regular season in the Championship Round.

They came from behind to secure a late 3-3 draw against Mechelen in their last league outing before hosting La Liga side Real Betis on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League knockout playoff tie and losing 3-0.

Beerschot, meanwhile, have failed to readapt to life in the top flight this season and are staring down the relegation barrel with five games left to play in the regular season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Sporting Charleroi in their last match, heading into the break a goal up thanks to a Daishawn Redan debut strike before their opponents leveled things up at the hour mark.

The visitors remain rock-bottom in the table with just 14 points and will be consigned to the relegation round should they fail to win on Sunday.

Gent vs Beerschot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just seven meetings between Gent and Beerschot since the visitors' inception 12 years ago. The hosts are undefeated in all seven games picking up four wins and three draws.

De Kielse Ratten have managed just one clean sheet in their seven games in this fixture.

Beerschot have the worst defensive record in the Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of 48.

The Buffalos have drawn 10 times in the league this season. Only OH Leuven (11) have recorded more.

Gent vs Beerschot Prediction

Gent are on a run of consecutive winless outings and have won just two of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have, however, been fairly decent on home turf this season and will fancy their chances of a positive result this weekend.

Beerschot are on a wretched 11-game winless run dating back to early December. They are the only side in the Belgian top flight this season without a win on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Gent 2-0 Beerschot

Gent vs Beerschot Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last six matches)

