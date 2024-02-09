Gent vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Gent will host Cercle Brugge at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results of late and are falling behind in their quest for continental football. They were beaten 1-0 by Anderlecht in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to fashion any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet despite dominating possession.

Gent sit fifth in the league table with 39 points from 24 games. They are just three points above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Cercle Brugge have also had their struggles of late but remain hopeful of a top-half league finish. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 4-1 victory over Sint-Truidense, comfortably sitting four goals up before their opponents scored a consolation goal at the death.

The visitors sit sixth in the Pro League standings with 36 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Gent vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 123 meetings between Gent and Cercle. The hosts have won 47 of those games while the visitors have won six fewer. There have been 35 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last four.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Cercle have scored 33 goals in the Pro League this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top-half of the table.

Only one of the Buffalos' five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Gent vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Gent are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last five games across all competitions. They are winless in their last three home games and will be desperate to end that streak this weekend.

Cercle's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, won just two of their last nine games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Cercle Brugge

Gent vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven league matchups)