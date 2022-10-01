Gent vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2022

Gent will invite Cercle Brugge to Ghelamco Arena in Belgian Pro League action on Sunday (October 2).

The hosts have endured mixed results this campaign, winning and losing twice apiece. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Genk in their previous outing.

Brugge, meanwhile, have struggled to get going in the league this term, winning just once in nine games. They snapped their two-game losing streak with a 2-2 draw against Oostende last time around.

Both teams will look to return to winning ways as they resume their league campaign following the international break.

Gent vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 58 times across competitions. As expected, the hosts have a better record with 28 wins to Brugge's 16, while the remaining 14 games have ended in draws.

Gent are undefeated in their last three meetings against the visitors, with the league meeting between the two teams in April ending in a 2-2 draw.

Gent are on a five-game winning streak at home against Groen en Zwart. They have picked up seven wins in their last eight home games, with one ending in a draw. Brugge's last win at Gent came in a league game in 2011.

Gent have a couple of wins, a draw, and a loss in four home league games, while Brugge have lost their last four away in the competition.

Brugge have the worst attacking record in the Belgian Pro League, with just five goals in nine games, while Gent have scored 13 times.

Gent vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

De Buffalo's have been inconsistent this term but should be able to produce a solid display at home. Brugge's struggles in front of goal might be their undoing, as they have scored just once in their four away games this term.

Gent have a solid record at home against the visitors and should be able to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gent 2-0 Cercle Brugge

Gent vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gent

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Cuypers to score any time - Yes

