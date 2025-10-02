Gent vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2025

Gent will welcome Charleroi to Planet Group Arena in the Jupiler Pro League on Friday. Both teams could be displaced from their respective positions in the standings if they drop points in this fixture.
Gent vs Charleroi Preview
Gent recovered from their matchday eight 1-0 defeat to Anderlecht by beating Cercle Brugge 4-2 on the road on matchday nine. The hosts are set to play at home after two games on the road and will be looking to make the most of it to avoid losing their spot. Gent sit fifth, tied on 14 points with sixth-placed Sint-Truiden.
De Buffalo finished sixth out of 16 teams last season, which was less impressive than their 2023-24 performance, which included first place in the regular season. They are definitely eying a better campaign this term and appear to have got off to a good start. However, they would need to consolidate their early momentum by winning and dropping only a few points.
Charleroi will head into this meeting on the back of two straight defeats. They lost at home 2-0 to Mechelen on matchday nine following another home defeat, 2-1, against Zulte Waregem on matchday eight. The visitors are probably staring at a third consecutive defeat, but have won before at Planet Group Arena.
Les Zèbres are yet to clinch the top-flight title. Last term, they finished 10th in the regular season and failed to qualify for the Champions' playoffs. Qualifying for the playoffs is their main objective for the new season, as head coach Rik De Mil has mentioned. However, with 15 points dropped so far ahead of matchday 10, things are not looking good.
Gent vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Gent have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Charleroi.
- Gent have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Charleroi.
- Gent have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.
- Charleroi have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.
- Gent have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Charleroi have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Gent – D-W-W-L-W, Charleroi – W-W-W-L-L.
Gent vs Charleroi Prediction
Gent could leap to second spot in the table if they win, but could also lose three places if they drop points. There appears to be no room for errors.
Charleroi will be fighting to avoid a third defeat in a row, but overcoming a determined side like Gent may prove difficult.
Gent are the favorites based on form and home advantage.
Prediction: Gent 3-1 Charleroi
Gent vs Charleroi Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Gent to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Gent to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Charleroi to score - Yes