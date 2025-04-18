Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025 

Gent will host Club Brugge at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday in a 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League championship round game. The home side have struggled for results in recent games and have work to do if they are to secure continental football as they sit fourth in the table with 26 points.
They returned to winning ways last time out, beating Royal Antwerp 1-0 on the road with Noah Fadinga scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the first half to secure the points for Danijel Milicevic's men and register his fifth league strike of the season.
Club Brugge, meanwhile, are in fine form and find themselves in the thick of a title race with Genk and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Genk last time out, with Maxim De Cuyper netting the game-winner from the spot deep into additional time.
The visitors, who sit second in the league standings, are one point behind Blauw-Wit at the top of the pile and two points above third-placed USG and will be looking to continue their title charge with a win on the road this weekend.
Gent vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 178 meetings between Gent and Club Brugge. The hosts have won 58 of those games while the visitors have won 82 times.
- There have been 38 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.
- Recent editions of this fixture have been closely contested, with both teams registering seven wins and two draws in their last 16 competitive clashes.
- Blauw-Zwart are the highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 71.
Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction
Gent's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, won just two of their last nine home matches and could struggle here.
Club Brugge, meanwhile, have won their last five league games on the spin and will head into this one with confidence. They have lost just one away league game all year and should come out on top on Sunday.
Prediction: Gent 0-2 Club Brugge
Gent vs Club Brugge Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)