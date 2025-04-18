Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025 

Gent will host Club Brugge at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday in a 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League championship round game. The home side have struggled for results in recent games and have work to do if they are to secure continental football as they sit fourth in the table with 26 points.

Ad

They returned to winning ways last time out, beating Royal Antwerp 1-0 on the road with Noah Fadinga scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the first half to secure the points for Danijel Milicevic's men and register his fifth league strike of the season.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, are in fine form and find themselves in the thick of a title race with Genk and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Genk last time out, with Maxim De Cuyper netting the game-winner from the spot deep into additional time.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who sit second in the league standings, are one point behind Blauw-Wit at the top of the pile and two points above third-placed USG and will be looking to continue their title charge with a win on the road this weekend.

Gent vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 178 meetings between Gent and Club Brugge. The hosts have won 58 of those games while the visitors have won 82 times.

There have been 38 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Recent editions of this fixture have been closely contested, with both teams registering seven wins and two draws in their last 16 competitive clashes.

Blauw-Zwart are the highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 71.

Ad

Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction

Gent's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, won just two of their last nine home matches and could struggle here.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, have won their last five league games on the spin and will head into this one with confidence. They have lost just one away league game all year and should come out on top on Sunday.

Ad

Prediction: Gent 0-2 Club Brugge

Gent vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More