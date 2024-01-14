Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2024

Gent will host Club Brugge at the Ghelamco Arena on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Beker van Belgie campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of results in the Jupiler Pro League at the moment but will turn their attention to cup action this week. They kicked off their Beker van Belgie campaign with a 3-1 win over Patro before beating Sint-Truidense 1-0 in the competition last time out, with former Olympiakos man Hugo Cuypers scoring the sole goal of the game.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, thrashed second-tier Beerschot 6-0 in the opening round of the cup competition with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Andreas Skov Olsen and Hugo Vetlesen who netted braces. They then beat Zulte Waregem 4-0 in the next round of the tournament, with Skov Olsen once again scoring a double.

The visitors are the record winners of the cup competition but have failed to lift the title since the 2014-15 campaign. They will be looking to end that run this season but must first see off Gent on Tuesday.

Gent vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 175 meetings between Gent and Club Brugge. The hosts have won 57 of those games while the visitors have won 81 times. There have been 37 draws between the two teams.

Both sides have picked up five wins apiece in their last 10 matchups.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Club Brugge have the best defensive record in the Belgian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 17.

The Buffalos are one of four teams in the Pro League this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction

Gent are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing their previous two matches and will be looking to extend that streak come Tuesday. They are undefeated on home turf all season and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Club Brugge have won three of their last four matches and are unbeaten in their last 11 competitive games. With very little separating the two teams, Tuesday's game could be decided by penalties.

Prediction: Gent 1-1 Club Brugge

Gent vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four competitive matches)