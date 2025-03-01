Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2025

KAA Gent and Club Brugge will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League matchday 28 clash on Sunday (March 2nd). The game will be played at Planet Group Arena.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Genk last weekend.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Standard Liege. All three goals were scored after the break, with Ferran Jutgla putting the hosts ahead six minutes into the second half. But they were reduced to 10 men four minutes later when Christos Tzolis was sent off for two bookable offenses. Andi Zeqiri drew Standard level from the spot midway through the second half while Dennis Eckert Ayensa scored the match-winner with five minutes left on the clock in regulation time.

Ad

Trending

The loss left the Blauw-Zwart in second spot in the standings, having garnered 57 points from 27 games. Gent are sixth on 41 points.

Gent vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge have 69 wins from the last 144 head-to-head games. Gent were victorious on 46 occasions while 29 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Gent claimed a 4-2 away win.

Eight of Club Brugge's last nine games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Gent's last seven competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Brugge's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Brugge have the second-best away record in the league with 22 points garnered from 13 games on their travels.

Ad

Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction

Gent are unbeaten in their last seven league games but the vast majority of games in this sequence have ended in stalemates, with five games ending in draws. The Buffalos are aiming to win consecutive head-to-head games in the league for the first time since 2018.

Brugge's defeat to Liege last weekend ended their five-game unbeaten run (three wins) and saw them fall 10 points behind table-toppers Genk.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gent 1-2 Club Brugge

Gent vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback