Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

Gent host Club Brugge at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday (September 3) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have enjoyed a positive start to their campaign, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League Conference League. Gent drew 2-2 with Sint-Truidense in their last league game, with Emmanuel Orban and Jordan Torunarigha scoring to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Brugge, meanwhile, are also playing well, beginning their push for a return to the pinnacle of Belgian football. They thrashed newly promoted Molenbeek 7-1 in their last outing. Five different players got on the scoresheet in a clinical performance.

The visitors are second in the league table with 10 points, level with Gent, and will go top of the pile with a win.

Gent vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 173 meetings between the two teams, with Gent trailing Brugge 80-56.

Brugge picked up a 2-0 win in their last meeting with Gent, snapping a three-game losing streak in the league in the fixture.

Gent have kept one clean sheet in five league games in the fixture.

Brugge (14) are the highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season.

Gent have scored in their last 31 games across competitions since March.

Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction

Gent are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one competitive game since April. They're unbeaten in eight home games, though.

Brugge, meanwhile, are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, winning six. They have performed well on the road recently but may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Gent 2-2 Brugge

Gent vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Gent's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Brugge's last six games.)