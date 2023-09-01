Football

Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Sep 01, 2023 19:01 GMT
West Ham United v KAA Gent: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Europa Conference League
Gent host Brugge in the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

Gent host Club Brugge at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday (September 3) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have enjoyed a positive start to their campaign, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League Conference League. Gent drew 2-2 with Sint-Truidense in their last league game, with Emmanuel Orban and Jordan Torunarigha scoring to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Brugge, meanwhile, are also playing well, beginning their push for a return to the pinnacle of Belgian football. They thrashed newly promoted Molenbeek 7-1 in their last outing. Five different players got on the scoresheet in a clinical performance.

The visitors are second in the league table with 10 points, level with Gent, and will go top of the pile with a win.

Gent vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 173 meetings between the two teams, with Gent trailing Brugge 80-56.
  • Brugge picked up a 2-0 win in their last meeting with Gent, snapping a three-game losing streak in the league in the fixture.
  • Gent have kept one clean sheet in five league games in the fixture.
  • Brugge (14) are the highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season.
  • Gent have scored in their last 31 games across competitions since March.

Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction

Gent are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one competitive game since April. They're unbeaten in eight home games, though.

Brugge, meanwhile, are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, winning six. They have performed well on the road recently but may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Gent 2-2 Brugge

Gent vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Gent's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Brugge's last six games.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...