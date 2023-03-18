Gent vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Gent welcome Eupen to Ghelamco Arena for a matchday 30 fixture in the Jupiler League on Sunday (March 19).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg on Thursday (March 16). Nigerian forward Gift Orban set a new European record by scoring the fastest hat-trick to guide his side to victory. The 20-year-old scored his hat-trick inside three minutes to take the Belgian club into the last eight in Europe for the first time since 1992.

They will turn their attention back to the domestic scene, where they claimed a 6-2 win at Zulte Waregem in their last outing. Orban was also the star of the show with a quadruple.

Eupen, meanwhile, also played out an eight-goal thriller, sharing the spoils in a 4-4 stalemate against Oostende at home. That saw them climb up to 14th in the standings, having garnered 27 points from 29 games. Gent, meanwhile, sit in fifth place with 48 points.

Gent vs Eupen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides hae clashed on 18 previous occasions, with Gent leading 12-4.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Gent claim a comfortable 4-0 away win.

Eight of Eupen's last league games have had goals at both ends.

Gent have won five of their last seven games across competitions.

Eupen have won just one of their last 11 games across competitions.

The last four meetings have seen at least one team fail to score. The previous four had goals at both ends.

Gent vs Eupen Prediction

Gent are on a positive run of form and will be in high spirits following their comfortable victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on the continent. The Buffaloes are within touching distance of the top four and will go all out to get the win.

Eupen have struggled for consistency and are flirting with relegation, having won just one of their last 11 league games. However, Gent are the superior side, and their current positive run means they're unlikely to slip up. The hosts should claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 Eupen

Gent vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

