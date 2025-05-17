Gent vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Gent and Genk will square off in the penultimate matchday of the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at Planet Group Arena.

The hosts will be hoping to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat they suffered to Royal Antwerp at this same venue last weekend. Tjarron Chery scored a first-half brace to give the visitors a two-goal lead at the break. Gyrano Kerk made it three just before the hour-mark while their hosts were reduced to 10 men following Noah Fadiga's 64th-minute dismissal.

Genk, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Club Brugge. Hugo Vetlesen gave the visitors the lead in the 32nd minute and they were handed a further boost when Matte Smets was sent off for the hosts in the 40th minute. Ferran Jutgla stepped off the bench to make it two in the 66th minute.

The loss left the Blauw-Wit in third spot in the table with 41 points to their name. Gent are sixth on 26 points.

Trending

Gent vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have 42 wins from the last 94 head-to-head games. Gent were victorious 32 times while 20 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Genk claimed a 4-0 home win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Gent have lost their last five games, scoring just one goal and conceding 18.

Five of Genk's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Seven of Gent's eight games in the Championship playoff have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Gent vs Genk Prediction

Gent have somewhat been in the Champions playoffs to make up the numbers, with the Buffaloes failing to muster any sort of challenge to the other five teams in the table. Their fans have not watched their side win a game in front of them in over three months and they will hope for a reason to smile in their last home game of the campaign.

Genk led the standings for over seven months before choking when it mattered most. Their loss to Brugge effectively ended their flailing title challenge and means that the table-toppers at the end of the regular season will end up not being crowned champions for the fourth successive season. This will also be the last time this will occur, with the Jupiler Pro League set to scrap the playoff system from next season onwards.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gent 1-2 Genk

Gent vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More