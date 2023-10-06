Gent vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023

Gent and Genk square off in a marquee Jupiler League clash on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 home win over Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek. Tarik Tissoudali scored a brace to help his side claim maximum points.

Genk, meanwhile, were also in continental action, seeing off Cukaricki 2-0 away in Serbia. Brayan Heynen opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Joseph Paintsil doubled the lead from the spot 10 minutes later.

They now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where they shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller with Westerlo in their last outing. Meanwhile, Gent's last game also ended in a draw, a 1-1 draw at RDWM.

That saw them drop to second in the points table, level on 19 points with leaders Royal Union. Genk, meanwhile, are fifth with 14 points to show for their efforts after nine outings.

Gent vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk lead 40-31 in the last 88 clashes between the two sides.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Genk win 3-2 away.

Five of their last six meetings have seen one team fail to score.

Genk have drawn five of their last six league games, including the last three.

Gent are on a 10-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Four of their last five meetings have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Genk's last six away games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Gent vs Genk Prediction

Gent have lost a bit of steam in recent weeks following their rampant start to the campaign. However, they remain unbeaten across competitions since August, with their midweek continental win snapping a run of two successive draws.

Meanwhile, it has been pretty much the same story for Genk, with three straight draws seeing them fall off the pace in the standings. The title race this season is looking likely to go down to the wire again, so this game could have an impact in the eventual scheme of things.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Gent 1-1 Genk

Gent vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals