Gent vs Kortrijk Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025

Gent host Kortrijk at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday in the final round of games in the Jupiler Pro League regular season. Both sides have nothing to play for, having already sealed their fates weeks ago.

Gent needed an 83rd-minute winner from substitute Aime Omgba to secure a 1-0 win over Royal Antwerp last weekend. The hosts sit in sixth place, seven points safe in the championship play-offs.

Kortrijk, meanwhile, are bound for the relegation playoffs after another difficult season, with their 2-0 win over OH Leuven on Sunday marking only their sixth league victory of the campaign. The game ended Kortrijk’s 12-match winless streak that saw the dismissal of two head coaches and sealing a bottom-two finish.

Gent vs Kortrijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 73 times, with Gent leading 38-20.

Gent have won the last five editions of this fixture, scoring 12 times.

Kortrijk haven't scoredt in three of their last five matches against Gent.

Gent won the reverse fixture 1-0 in the opening weekend in July.

The Buffalos have conceded 31 goals in the top flight this season. Only USG (23) and Anderlecht (27) have conceded fewer.

Kortrijk have the second-worst offensive and defensive records in the division. with 26 goals scored and 54 conceded in 29 games.

Gent vs Kortrijk Prediction

Gent are the clear favourites and should come out on top, thanks to their superior attacking threat and home advantage.

Kortijk will need to be at their very best to get a point from the game, having won once on the road in the league all season.

Prediction: Gent 2-0 Kortrijk

Gent vs Kortrijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Gent’s last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of the Buffalos' last four matches.)

