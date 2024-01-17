Gent vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2024

Gent will face Mechelen at the Ghelamco Arena on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and remain in contention for the league title as they round up the regular season. They picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Kortrijk in their last league outing, with Tarik Tissoudali netting early in either half to hand the Buffalos all three points.

Gent sit third in the league table with 38 points from 20 matches. They are 10 points behind Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Mechelen, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season and currently find themselves just outside the relegation round. They were beaten 3-1 by Sporting Charleroi last time out, finding themselves two goals down at the break before Norman Bassette scored what would ultimately turn out to be a consolation goal in the second half.

The visitors sit 10th in the table with 22 points picked so far and will be looking to add to that tally on Friday.

Gent vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 125 meetings between Gent and Mechelen. The hosts have won 51 of those games while the visitors have 38 times. There have been 36 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 17 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

Gent are one of four teams in the Belgian top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Mechelen have scored 20 goals in the Pro League this season. Only Standard Liege (19) and Kortrijk (12) have scored fewer.

Gent vs Mechelen Prediction

Gent's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They were beaten 1-0 by Club Brugge in their last match, marking their first home defeat of the season and will be looking to put out a response here.

Mechelen have lost two of their last three matches and have won just one of their last five. They have won just one of their last eight away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Gent 3-0 Mechelen

Gent vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last nine matches between the two teams at the Ghelamco Arena have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)