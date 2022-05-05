Gent vs Mechelen prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2021-22

Gent will entertain Mechelen in the Jupiler Pro League at Ghelamco Arena on Saturday.

With four rounds of matches left to wrap up the season, the upcoming fixture is crucial for both sides.

Gent are fifth-placed with 62 points, which qualifies them for the Championship play-offs, with UEFA Conference League qualification at stake. De Buffalo can also leapfrog third-placed Anderlecht and fourth-placed Royal Antwerp, who boast of 64 and 63 points respectively. Assistant coach Danijel Milicevic will be eyeing nothing short of three points.

Mechelen are two steps behind Gent in seventh position, but a 10-point gap separates the teams. De Kakkers must look to avoid setbacks in the final stretch to strengthen their position.

Genk and St. Truiden are hot on their heels on 51 points each in eighth and ninth positions respectively. Mechelen could lose their current Championship play-off spot if they eventually fall behind those two teams.

Gent will exploit home advantage for sure, but will travel for the return leg three days later when it is the turn of Mechelen.

Gent vs Mechelen Head-to-Head

Both teams are meeting for the first time this year in the Jupiler Pro League. Their previous five encounters across competitions occurred last year, with Gent winning two matches, Mechelen one, and two ending in draws.

Gent form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-D.

Mechelen form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D.

Gent vs Mechelen Team News

Gent

Coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck will likely not be leading Gent against Mechelen. After serving a one-match suspension for a red card received in the game against Genk, the Royal Belgian Football Association demanded additional sanctions against him. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe will make a return from suspension.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mechelen

No players are currently reported injured ahead of this encounter.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gent vs Mechelen Predicted Xls

Gent (4-4-2) : Davy Roef (GK), Joseph Okumu, Bruno Godeau, Nurio Fortuna, Michael Ngadeu, Matisse Samoise, Sven Kums, Tarik Tissoudali, Alessio Castro-Montes, Julien de Sart, Darko Lemajic

Mechelen (4-2-3-1) : Gaetan Coucke (GK) Thibault Peyre, Sandy Walsh, Lucas Bijker, Kerim Mrabti, Rob Schoofs, Jordi Vanlerberghe, Vinicius, Nikola Storm, Geoffry Hairemans, Hugo Cuypers

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Gent vs Mechelen Prediction

Gent are favored to secure a win, not necessarily because they are playing at home. De Buffalo are currently in good shape. Their motivation levels will also be high for the clash considering their wild-card positions in the standings. Mechelen have produced a commendable campaign so far, despite the recent setbacks. They will look to make a statement at Ghelamco Arena.

Gent will put in one 100% to subdue the visitors but that could expose them to errors and a state of fatigue. We have seen that before, and we expect Gent to win.

Prediction : Gent 3-1 Mechelen

Edited by Peter P