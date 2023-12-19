Gent vs OH Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Gent will host OH Leuven at the Ghelamco Arena on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely positive league campaign, although they have struggled to pick up wins in the competition of late. They were beaten 2-0 by Club Brugge in their last game after giving away two penalties in the first half which their opponents duly converted to clinch maximum points.

Gent sit third in the league table with 32 points from 18 games. They are four points behind second-placed Anderlecht and will be looking to reduce that gap on Thursday.

OH Leuven, meanwhile, have endured a poor season and are now in danger of dropping to the second tier. They were beaten 2-1 by Cercle Brugge last time out, taking the lead just two minutes after kickoff before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with just 13 points from 18 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways this week.

Gent vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Gent and Leuven. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won just once.

There have been six draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Gent are one of four teams in the Pro League this season yet to lose on home turf.

Leuven have conceded 34 goals in the league this season. Only Eupen (38) and Kortrijk (39) have conceded more.

Gent vs OH Leuven Prediction

Gent are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their 11 games prior. They are, however, unbeaten on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Leuven are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have now lost six of their last seven league matches. They are winless in their last five away league games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Gent 2-0 OH Leuven

Gent vs OH Leuven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)