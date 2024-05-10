Gent vs OH Leuven prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2023-24 

Gent and OH Leuven will battle for three points in a Jupiler League Conference League playoff fixture on Sunday. The home side are coming off a 4-2 comeback away win over KV Mechelen.

They went behind to Geoffrey Hairemans' 18th-minute strike but drew level six minutes later through Mathias Fernandez-Pardo. Further goals from Stefan Mitrovic, Tarik Tissoudali and Andrew Hjulsager helped the Buffaloes leave with the win.

Leuven, meanwhile, dispatched Standard Liege with a 3-1 comeback home win. Kelvin Yeboah's 43rd-minute strike saw the visitors take the lead into the break. Youssef Maziz, Nachon Nsingi and Jon Thorsteinsson scored second-half goals to help their side turn the game around.

The win left them in fourth spot on 26 points. Gent lead the way in the Conference League playoff table with 42 points to their name.

Gent vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head

Gent have 13 wins from the last 21 head-to-head games. Leuven were victorious twice while six games ended in draws. Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Leuven claimed a 2-1 home win.

Gent form guide: W-W-W-W-L

OH Leuven form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Gent vs OH Leuven Team News

Gent

There are no suspension or injury concerns for the hosts. Paul Nardi is a doubt for the game.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Paul Nardi

Suspension: None

OH Leuven

Konan N'Dri, Sofian Kiyine and Thibault Vlietinck are all doubts for the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Konan N'Dri, Sofian Kiyine, Thibault Vlietinck

Suspension: None

Gent vs OH Leuven Predicted XI

Gent Predicted XI (3-4-3): Davy Roef (GK); Jordan Torunarigha, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Stefan Mitrovic; Archie Brown, Julien De Sart, Omri Gandelmann, Matisse Samoise; Tarik Tissoudali, Mathias Fernandez-Pardo, Hyun-Seok Hong

OH Leuven Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Maxence Prevot (GK); Federico Ricca, Franco Russo, Joel Schingtienne; Richie Sagrado, Siebe Schrijvers, Ezechiel Banzuzi, Takahiro Akimoto; Youssef Maziz; Suphanat Mueanta, Mathieu Maertens

Gent vs OH Leuven Prediction

Gent have a nine-point lead at the summit of the Conference League playoff and need a draw here to guarantee top spot in the standings. They have suffered just one loss in the post-regular season playoff (six wins) and this loss came against Sunday's opponents.

OH Leuven have lost on their last three visits to this stadium and are the underdogs here.

We are backing the home side to claim all three points with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 OH Leuven