Gent vs Oostende Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023 

Gent and Oostende battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 34 fixture on Sunday (April 23).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 defeat at West Ham in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal. They went ahead through Hugo Cuypers, but Michail Antonio restored parity in the 37th minute for Gent.

However, second-half goals from Lucas Paqueta, Declan Rice and Antonio saw the Hammers book a semifinal date with AZ Alkmaar. Gent now turn their attention back to the league, where they sit in fourth spot, having garnered 56 points from 33 games.

Oostende, meanwhile, are coming off a 4-0 defeat against Leuven at home. Four players got on the scoresheet for the visitors, with Nachon Nsingi stepping off the bench to complete the rout in the 88th minute.

The defeat left Oostende in 17th in the points table, having garnered 24 points from 33 games.

Gent vs Oostende Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 39th meeting between the two sides, with Gent leading 17-10.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Gent claim a 3-1 away win.

Oostende are on a five-game winless run in the league, losing the last four.

Six of Gent's last seven home games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Oostende's last seven league games have produced at least three goals.

The visitors have the worst away record in the league this season, having garnered just eight points from 16 games.

Gent vs Oostende Prediction

Gent occupy the final top-four spot, and a win will guarantee them a place in the Championship playoff. The Buffaloes will be keen to bounce back from continental disappointment and enter the playoffs in a confident mood.

Oostende, meanwhile, have already been relegated from the top flight and will aim to bow out of the league on a high. Gent, though, should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Gent 2-0 Oostende

Gent vs Oostende Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gent to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes