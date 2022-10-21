Gent vs RFC Seraing Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022 

Gent will welcome Seraing to the Ghelamco Arena for a matchday 14 fixture in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Royal Union in midweek. Jean Amani and Dante Vanzeir scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The loss means Gent have now lost three of their last five matches in all competitions, while Sunday's visitors have just one win from their last seven games.

Seraing suffered a 1-0 defeat against Cercle Brugge on home turf. Boris Popovic's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left the Liege outfit in 15th spot. They sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference, having garnered 11 points from 13 matches. Gent sit in sixth spot with 20 points to show for their efforts in 13 games.

Gent vs RFC Seraing Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides played out a goalless draw in their first leg last season while Gent claimed a comfortable 4-0 home win in February.

Four of Gent's last five matches in all competitions have seen one team fail to find the back of the net.

Seraing have won just one of their last six league matches.

Gent have won just two of their last seven home league games.

10 out of the 11 points Seraing have garnered this season came on their travels.

Three of Seraing's last five games saw one side fail to score.

Gent vs RFC Seraing Prediction

Gent are favorites in the game but have largely been inconsistent throughout the season. Their return of just two wins from their last seven home league games highlights their struggles in games where they are clear favorites.

On current form, Seraing should not pose much of a problem, with the visiting side having won just one of their last six games. The Liege outfit have, however, been much better on the road than at home, winning 10 of their 11 points so far on their travels.

Despite their inconsistencies, we are backing Gent to claim a comfortable victory, although Seraing could leave with something if their hosts fail to turn up.

Prediction: Gent 2-0 Seraing

Gent vs RFC Seraing Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

