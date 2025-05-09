Gent vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
May 09, 2025
KAA Gent v RSC Anderlecht - Jupiler Pro League Championship Round - Source: Getty
KAA Gent will face Antwerp - Jupiler Pro League Championship Round - Source: Getty

Gent will host Royal Antwerp at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League championship playoffs. The home side have been poor in the championship round so far and can only secure a playoff spot with automatic European qualification now out of reach.

They suffered a 4-1 hiding away at Club Brugge last time out, opening the scoring in the first half via an Omri Gandelman strike before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second.

Royal Antwerp have not fared much better than their weekend opponents as they continue to struggle under new boss Andries Ulderink. They were beaten 3-1 by Anderlecht in their last match, finding themselves three goals and a man down before Michael Ange Balikwisha drilled home a late consolation goal for the Reds.

The visitors, who sit fifth in the table, are just two points above their weekend opponents at the bottom of the pile and will be desperate to at least retain that advantage in the final weeks of the campaign.

Gent vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Historically, there have been 147 meetings between Gent and Antwerp. The hosts have won 41 of those games while the visitors have won 63 times, with their other 43 contests ending in draws.
  • The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.
  • The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.
  • The Buffalos have the worst offensive and defensive records of any team in the championship round, with 43 goals scored and 55 conceded.
Gent vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Gent have lost their last four games on the bounce and seven of their last eight. They have struggled for results on home turf of late, winning one of their last seven outings at the Ghelamco Arena and have work to do this weekend.

Antwerp saw their latest result end a three-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to put out a response this weekend. They have, however, been poor on the road of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Gent 1-0 Royal Antwerp

Gent vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)

Soyoye Jedidiah

Soyoye Jedidiah

Twitter icon

Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years.

A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.

A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books.

