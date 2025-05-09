Gent vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Gent will host Royal Antwerp at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League championship playoffs. The home side have been poor in the championship round so far and can only secure a playoff spot with automatic European qualification now out of reach.
They suffered a 4-1 hiding away at Club Brugge last time out, opening the scoring in the first half via an Omri Gandelman strike before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second.
Royal Antwerp have not fared much better than their weekend opponents as they continue to struggle under new boss Andries Ulderink. They were beaten 3-1 by Anderlecht in their last match, finding themselves three goals and a man down before Michael Ange Balikwisha drilled home a late consolation goal for the Reds.
The visitors, who sit fifth in the table, are just two points above their weekend opponents at the bottom of the pile and will be desperate to at least retain that advantage in the final weeks of the campaign.
Gent vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Historically, there have been 147 meetings between Gent and Antwerp. The hosts have won 41 of those games while the visitors have won 63 times, with their other 43 contests ending in draws.
- The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.
- The Buffalos have the worst offensive and defensive records of any team in the championship round, with 43 goals scored and 55 conceded.
Gent vs Royal Antwerp Prediction
Gent have lost their last four games on the bounce and seven of their last eight. They have struggled for results on home turf of late, winning one of their last seven outings at the Ghelamco Arena and have work to do this weekend.
Antwerp saw their latest result end a three-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to put out a response this weekend. They have, however, been poor on the road of late and could lose this one.
Prediction: Gent 1-0 Royal Antwerp
Gent vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)