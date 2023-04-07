Gent vs Royal Union SG Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023 

Gent welcome Royal Union SG to the Ghelamco Arena for a matchday 32 fixture in the Jupiler League on Saturday (April 8).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 5-0 win at Seraing last weekend. Nigerian forward Gift Orban starred with a brace and an assist to guide De Buffalo's to all three points.

Royal Union, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 comeback win over St Truiden at home. All three goals came in the second half, with Gianni Bruno putting the visitors ahead. Teddy Teuma leveled matters in 73rd minute before Cameron Puertas netted the winner in the 89th minute.

The victory saw Union 60 hold on to second spot in the standings, and they remain three points behind league leaders Genk. Gent, meanwhile, sit in fourth spot, with 54 points from 31 outings.

Gent vs Royal Union SG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union are unbeaten in four games against Gent, winning three.

Their most recent meeting in January saw Union win 4-0 at home in the Belgian Cup quarterfinals.

Their four meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.

Gent are on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning five, the same as Union.

Four of Union's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Five of Gent's last seven home games have produced less than three goals.

Union's last six competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Gent vs Royal Union SG Prediction

Royal Union's Cinderella run has continued this season, having booked their spot in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. They're also engaged in another exhilarating title race, as they find themselves just two points off the league leaders and will look to go one better this season.

Gent, meanwhile, are further behind in the race but have ambitions of solidifying their grip on the top four. Both sides have been in identical form in recent weeks and will fancy their chances of getting all three points. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Gent 2-2 Royal Union

Gent vs Royal Union SG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

