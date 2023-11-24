Gent vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023 

Gent will host Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league this season but will fancy themselves as early title contenders as they head into the second half of the season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Anderlecht in their last game with Matisse Samoise scoring a stunning opener before their opponents drew level from the spot late in the first half.

Gent sit third in the league table with 27 points from 14 games. They are seven points behind their midweek opponents at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant run of results in the first half of the regular season and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of their first Belgian league title in almost nine decades. They beat Kortrijk 3-0 in their last game, with summer arrival Kevin Rodrigues scoring a first-half brace to open his account for the club before Loic Lapoussin joined him on the scoresheet early in the second half.

Gent vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 85 meetings between Gent and USG. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 44 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and their last five games across all competitions.

USG are the highest-scoring side in the Belgian top flight this season with a goal tally of 34.

Gent are one of four teams in the Pro League this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Gent vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Gent are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions, picking up five consecutive wins in that period. They are unbeaten on home turf this season and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

USG have won seven of their last eight games across all competitions. They have won their last four away league games but may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Gent 1-1 Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Gent vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last five matchups)