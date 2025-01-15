Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2025

Gent will host Sporting Charleroi at the Ghelamco Arena on Friday night in another round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will be looking to get their revenge on the visitors, having lost the first leg of this fixture earlier in the season.

The Buffalos dropped points for a second consecutive game on their return from the winter break with a goalless draw against Dender last weekend. The hosts are currently sixth in the league and are at minimal risk of dropping out of the championship round spots after this matchday, even if they fail to pick up a point against their tenth-placed visitors.

Sporting Charleroi, who are only four points behind Friday's hosts, suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to USG last time out, marking their 10th league loss after 21 matches played. The visitors are only three points above the relegation round and will be keen to pick up points in the coming weeks to stay at least in the qualifying round spots.

Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 113 previous occasions ahead of Friday's match. Gent have won 49 of those fixtures, and 32 have ended in draws while Charleroi have won the remaining 32.

Both teams have been evenly matched in their recent meetings, with both sides winning four each of the last 10 editions of this fixture and the remaining matches ending in goalless draws.

The hosts have been in fine goalscoring form in the last five matches against Charleroi scoring nine goals and conceding just four.

The visitors have only scored 22 goals in 21 league games this season. Only four teams in the Belgian top flight have scored fewer.

Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction

Both sides are closely matched going into Friday's meeting but Gent will hope to capitalize on their home advantage, having only lost thrice in 10 league home matches. The hosts also have a much better offensive record and should be able to pick up at least a point.

Sporting Charleroi will need to improve on their offensive threat if they are to secure maximum points when they make the trip to Gent this weekend. They have, however, lost six of their last eight games on the road and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Sporting Charleroi

Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last six matches)

