Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19, 2023  

Gent will host Sporting Charleroi at the Ghelamco Arena on Thursday (January 19) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of form in the league after a mixed start to their campaign. Gent were knocked out of the Beker van Belgie quarterfinals last week but returned to winning ways at the weekend with a 2-1 win over Kortrijk. Former Olympiacos man Hugo Cuypers starred with a brace. Gent are fifth in the league table with 34 points from 20 games.

Charleroi, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. They have, however, kicked off the new year in solid fashion, most recently picking up a 2-1 comeback win over Cercle Brugge, thanks to goals from Isaac Mbenza and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh.

The visitors are 11th in the Pro League standings, with 25 points from 19 games.

Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 meetings between Gent and Charleroi. The hosts lead 24-17.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.

Gent have conceded 21 goals in the Pro League this season. Only Sint-Truidense (20) and league leaders Genk (17) have conceded fewer.

Charleroi have kept three clean sheets in the league this season, the third-fewest in the Belgian top flight.

Only two of the Buffalo's six league defeats this season have come at home.

Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction

Gent's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats. They have picked up four wins and a draw in their last five home league games, though, and will fancy their chances here.

Charleroi, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after losing their three previous games. They have, howeverm struggled away from home recently and could lose this one.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Sporting Charleroi

Gent vs Sporting Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals,)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of their last five matchups.)

