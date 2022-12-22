Gent vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd, 2022

Gent host Standard Liege at the GHELAMCO-arena in the Belgian Jupiler League on Friday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Gent are currently 5th in the league, three points off the top 4. Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side have been in incredible form of late, having won their last five games on the trot, across all competitions. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Standard Liege on Friday.

Standard Liege are currently 7th in the table, five points behind their opponents. Ronny Deila's side have been in poor form recently, having lost four of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Gent on Friday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Gent vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gent have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five games against Standard Liege, winning four of them.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture back in July. Goals from Selim Amallah and Noe Dusenne were cancelled out by Tarik Tissoudali and Darko Lemajic to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Gent have the third best defense in the league, having only conceded 18 goals in their 17 games so far this season.

Standard Liege have the joint seventh worst attack in the league, having only scored 24 goals in their 16 games so far this season.

Gent vs Standard Liege Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Friday.

Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Darko Lemajic and Tarik Tissoudali are all out injured for Gent. Meanwhile, Standard Liege will be without a host of players for the game. Philip Zinckernagel and Konstantinos Laifis are suspended, while Gilles Dewaele, Nathan Ngoy and Renaud Emond are all unavailable due to injury.

It's hard to see Standard Liege coming away with anything from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict Gent will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Gent 2-0 Standard Liege

Gent vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Gent have one of the best defenses in the league)

Tip 3 - Hugo Kuypers to score/assist (The forward has nine goals and two assists in 16 league games)

