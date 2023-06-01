Gent host Standard Liege at the Ghelamco Arena on Saturday (June 3) in the final round of the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but have secured an UEFA Europa Conference League playoff spot. Gent had a 3-1 comeback win over Westerlo in their last game, with three players getting on the scoresheet, including league top scorer Hugo Cuypers. Gent are atop the qualifying round standings with 41 points.

Liege, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season and have struggled recently. They lost 4-0 to Cercle Brugge in their last league outing and were second-best in attack for much of the game despite bossing possession. The visitors are third in the standings with 30 points.

Gent vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 68 meetings between Gent and Standard, who trail 34-23.

Gent are unbeaten in seven games in the fixture.

Liege are without a clean sheet in four games.

Four of Gent's ten league defeats this season have come at home.

Only six of Les Rouches' 16 league wins this season have come on the road.

The Buffalos are the second-highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season, scoring 78 times.

Gent vs Standard Liege Prediction

Gent have won four wins in their last five games after going winless in five. They have lost just one of their last ten games at the Ghelamco Arena, though.

Standard, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in six games. They have won just two away games all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Liege

Gent vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of thei last six games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six matchups.)

