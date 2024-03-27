Gent vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2024

Gent will host Standard Liege at the Ghelamco Arena on Friday in the opening round of the Conference League playoffs of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the league this year and now find themselves in the Conference League playoffs for a fourth consecutive campaign. They thrashed Sporting Charleroi 5-0 in their last match, with Matias Fernandez opening the scoring before Israel international Omri Gandelman went on to score a stunning four goals.

Gent sit atop the playoffs standings, starting with 24 points. They are seven points above their weekend opponents in fourth place and will be looking to widen that gap even further on Saturday.

Standard Liege have had their struggles in the league this season and will hope they can find better luck in the playoffs. They beat Eupen 4-0 last time out with three different players getting on the scoresheet including William Balikwisha, who netted his first league goal since last June.

Gent vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 195th meeting between Gent and Standard. The hosts have won 71 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won six more. There have been 46 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 4-2 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a nine-game winless run in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Gent have scored 53 league goals this season, the highest of any team outside the Championship round.

Only two of Les Rouches' eight league wins this season have come on the road.

Gent vs Standard Liege Prediction

Gent's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, won just one of their last seven games on home turf and could struggle here.

Standard have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their 13 competitive outings prior. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late, losing their last three on the bounce and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Standard Liege

Gent vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)