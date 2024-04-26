Gent vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024 

KAA Gent welcome Westerlo to the Planet Group Arena for a Jupiler League Conference League playoff tie on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 win at St. Truiden last week. St. Truiden missed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when Aboubakary Koita missed a 12th-minute penalty.

Tarik Tissoudali made them pay by putting the visitors ahead just before the half-hour mark. Stefan Mitrovic made sure of the result with five minutes to go.

Westerlo, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Leuven. They went ahead through Ravil Tagir, while Mathieu Maertens drew level in the 77th minute.

The draw left them at the bottom of the Conference League playoff table on 17 points. Gent, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 36 points.

Gent vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Gent have 21 wins and 10 losses in their last 43 head-to-head games with Westerlo.

Their most recent meeting a fortnight ago saw Gent claim a 3-0 away win.

Ten of their last 11 head-to-head games, including the last eight, have produced at least three goals.

Westerlo are winless in nine league games, losing six.

Seven of Gent's last eight home games have seen both sides score.

Westerlo's last six league games have produced an average of 12.5 corners.

Gent vs Westerlo Prediction

Gent have all-but guaranteed top spot in the Conference League playoffs to boost their chances of continental football next season. The Buffaloes hold a six-point advantage at the summit and are the pre-game favourites.

Westerlo, for their part, have struggled for consistency in the playoffs. They have drawn their last two games to boost confidence following their three-game losing start to the playoffs. They are winless in seven head-to-head games, losing five, so their chances of snapping this drought are slim.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect the hosts to claim maximum points with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 Westerlo

Gent vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gent to score over 1.5 goals