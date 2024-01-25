Gent vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Gent will face Westerlo at the Ghelamco Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have had a largely solid league campaign and continue their push for continental football. They were beaten 2-1 by Mechelen in their last league outing falling behind midway through the first-half and then drawing level at the hour-mark before their opponents reclaimed the lead at the death.

Gent sit third in the Pro League standings with 38 points from 21 matches. They are five points behind second-placed Anderlecht and will be looking to reduce that gap on Saturday.

Westerlo endured a slow start to their season but have begun picking up important points under new boss Rik De Mil. They were beaten 3-0 by Club Brugge in their last match and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin in an utterly one-sided affair at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The visitors sit 11th in the league table with 21 points from 21 games and will be looking to bounce back from their latest result this weekend.

Gent vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Gent and Westerlo. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Only four of Westerlo's 10 league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Buffalos are without a clean sheet in their last three.

Gent vs Westerlo Prediction

Gent are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost four of their last six competitive outings. They have lost consecutive home games for the first time since October 2022 and will be looking to return to winning ways here.

Westerlo's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have performed fairly well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this weekend.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 Westerlo

Gent vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last six matchups)