Gent vs Westerlo prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2022-23

Gent will play host to Westerlo at Ghelamco Arena in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

Gent endured another tough campaign last season, finishing in fifth place, beneath their clearly defined goal of winning the title. They have been champions once in 2014-15 but have been unable to relive that dream since then. De Buffalo's opened their new season with two disappointing results – a 1-1 draw against STVV and a 2-2 against Standard.

Local fans can expect a response when their team take on Westerlo on Sunday. Although it seems too early to judge, Gent’s 14th spot out of 18 is not acceptable to many.

Westerlo earned promotion to the top flight as Challenger Pro League 2021-22 champions. They won their first game, lost the follow-up and currently sit ninth in the standings. It’s unclear how long they’ll survive in the top 10, which is where coach De Roeck wants to be by the end of the season.

De Kemphanen will hope to return to winning ways as they travel to Ghent but the host team seem to be more in need of victory. One major handicap Westerlo could suffer from is the absence of suspended centre-back Pietro Perdichizzi.

Gent will pull out all the stops to avoid a third defeat in a row, even if they fall short of a win at Ghelamco Arena.

Gent vs Westerlo Head-to-Head

Gent have recorded two wins in their last five clashes as opposed to one for Westerlo, while two ended in draws.

Gent form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-W

Westerlo form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Gent vs Westerlo Team News

Gent

Left-back Nurio Fortuna is out of action with a contracture. Defensive midfielder Julien de Sart has been sidelined with adductors avulsion while left winger Tarik Tissoudali recently sustained a cruciate ligament rupture. Centre-forward Laurent Depoitre was declared unfit for the meeting due to a muscular problem.

KVC Westerlo @KVCWesterlo Lees hier de voorbeschouwing van de wedstrijd OH Leuven - KVC Westerlo.

kvcwesterlo.be/voorbeschouwin…

Read the preview of the match OH Leuven - KVC Westerlo.

kvcwesterlo.be/preview-oh-leu…



#enallemaalsamen #jupilerproleague #OHLWES Lees hier de voorbeschouwing van de wedstrijd OH Leuven - KVC Westerlo.Read the preview of the match OH Leuven - KVC Westerlo. 📌 Lees hier de voorbeschouwing van de wedstrijd OH Leuven - KVC Westerlo. 💛💙👉 kvcwesterlo.be/voorbeschouwin…📌 Read the preview of the match OH Leuven - KVC Westerlo. 💛💙👉 kvcwesterlo.be/preview-oh-leu…#enallemaalsamen #jupilerproleague #OHLWES https://t.co/afqOYIsA28

Injury: Nurio Fortuna, Julien de Sart, Tarik Tissoudali, Laurent Depoitre

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Westerlo

All players are available for selection, according to management, except centre-back Pietro Perdichizzi, who is under suspension for a red card.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Pietro Perdichizzi.

Unavailable: None.

Gent vs Westerlo Predicted Xls

Gent (3-4-1-2): Davy Roef (GK), Joseph Okumu, Michael Ngadeu, Jordan Torunarigha, Elisha Owusu, Andrew Hjulsager, Sven Kums, Alessio Castro-Montes, Matisse Samoise, Hugo Cuypers, Darko Lemajic

Westerlo (4-4-2): Sinan Bolat (GK), Thomas van Den Keybus, Matias Lloci, Rubin Seigers, Edisson Jordanov, Tuur Dierckx, Roman Neustadter, Maxime de Cuyper, Kyan Vaesen, Erdon Daci, Lukas van Eenoo

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Gent vs Westerlo Prediction

Can Westerlo take advantage of Gent’s injury woes? Up to four key players will not play a part but it is unclear how much that situation will affect the home side.

Gent are expected to pull it off eventually and claim their first win of the season in the Jupiler Pro League.

Prediction: Gent 2-0 Westerlo

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far