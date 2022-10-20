"Genuinely becoming a liability" "One of my least favorite players" - Liverpool fans turn on superstar player despite 1-0 win against West Ham 

Liverpool fans are beginning to lose patience with Trent Alexander-Arnold following another poor showing during their 1-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United.
The Reds secured the victory when Darwin Nunez scored his first goal for the club at Anfield as he headed Kostas Tsimikas' cross home. Jurgen Klopp's side were let off the hook on the stroke of halftime when Alisson saved Jarrod Bowen's penalty after Joe Gomez brought the England forward down.
It was far from a vintage display from the hosts, but they just about managed to get the job done against a disappointing West Ham side. But Reds supporters were once again concerned that Alexander-Arnold appeared horribly exposed defensively.
The 24-year-old made his first start for the club since his calf injury a few weeks ago. This despite James Milner's superb performance against Manchester City last time out. During a particular moment in the second period, Bowen easily muscled the right-back off the ball to lay off Tomas Soucek, who saw his effort superbly blocked by Milner.
The England right-back has been slammed for his performances this season, with many questioning his defensive capabilities and concentration levels. After the win, supporters took to Twitter to pile in on the mocking of the Liverpool defender:
Alisson discusses penalty save for Liverpool to help his team pick up vital three points
The Brazilian international saved yet another penalty to continue his stunning week, which also contained an assist against City and two clean sheets.
Alisson was asked after the win over West Ham about his penalty save and he went on to give a fascinating insight. The Liverpool shot-stopper proclaimed (as quoted by BBC Sport):
"It was a really tough game - a tough match. The opponent gave us hard work, but we did a good job to create more chances than them, especially in the first half."
"When a goalkeeper saves a penalty it is always a massive thing. I believe the responsibility is on the penalty taker. The biggest advantage is in their hands, but we work hard to be fit, strong and have a good reaction."
"I'm pleased to make the save and help the team get the win. To save a penalty I need to be fast, agile, everything. It is also a mental moment and be clear to make the right decision."
