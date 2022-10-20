"Genuinely becoming a liability" "One of my least favorite players" - Liverpool fans turn on superstar player despite 1-0 win against West Ham 

Liverpool fans are beginning to lose patience with Trent Alexander-Arnold following another poor showing during their 1-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United.

The Reds secured the victory when Darwin Nunez scored his first goal for the club at Anfield as he headed Kostas Tsimikas' cross home. Jurgen Klopp's side were let off the hook on the stroke of halftime when Alisson saved Jarrod Bowen's penalty after Joe Gomez brought the England forward down.

It was far from a vintage display from the hosts, but they just about managed to get the job done against a disappointing West Ham side. But Reds supporters were once again concerned that Alexander-Arnold appeared horribly exposed defensively.

Jøe  @guynamedjoe_ nah trent is something else nah trent is something else😭😭 https://t.co/k9jFE4SmFI

The 24-year-old made his first start for the club since his calf injury a few weeks ago. This despite James Milner's superb performance against Manchester City last time out. During a particular moment in the second period, Bowen easily muscled the right-back off the ball to lay off Tomas Soucek, who saw his effort superbly blocked by Milner.

The England right-back has been slammed for his performances this season, with many questioning his defensive capabilities and concentration levels. After the win, supporters took to Twitter to pile in on the mocking of the Liverpool defender:

🎭 @emzedlfc Trent slowly becoming one of my least favourite players, he's playing like he don't five a fvck if we concede Trent slowly becoming one of my least favourite players, he's playing like he don't five a fvck if we concede

George Chomakov @chomakovg What a clearance by James Milner. Trent should have headed that out prior. What a clearance by James Milner. Trent should have headed that out prior.

M @mahfxz_ Antonio lost the ball and Trent just let him get up off the floor and get it back Antonio lost the ball and Trent just let him get up off the floor and get it back

ً @Raheem7ii Trent is genuinely becoming a liability defensively now man Trent is genuinely becoming a liability defensively now man

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy Trent was genuinely never THIS bad defensively I’m certain Trent was genuinely never THIS bad defensively I’m certain

LFC NEWS @LFCTransferNRS I can't believe I'm saying this but I'd rather have Milner at RB than Trent. Just get him away from that spot quick ffs I can't believe I'm saying this but I'd rather have Milner at RB than Trent. Just get him away from that spot quick ffs

Alisson discusses penalty save for Liverpool to help his team pick up vital three points

The Brazilian international saved yet another penalty to continue his stunning week, which also contained an assist against City and two clean sheets.

Alisson was asked after the win over West Ham about his penalty save and he went on to give a fascinating insight. The Liverpool shot-stopper proclaimed (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"It was a really tough game - a tough match. The opponent gave us hard work, but we did a good job to create more chances than them, especially in the first half."

"When a goalkeeper saves a penalty it is always a massive thing. I believe the responsibility is on the penalty taker. The biggest advantage is in their hands, but we work hard to be fit, strong and have a good reaction."

"I'm pleased to make the save and help the team get the win. To save a penalty I need to be fast, agile, everything. It is also a mental moment and be clear to make the right decision."

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 54% - Alisson has only conceded seven of the 13 penalties he has faced in the Premier League (54% - 2 saved, 4 off target), the lowest percentage of any goalkeeper to face at least ten spot-kicks in the competition. Expert. 54% - Alisson has only conceded seven of the 13 penalties he has faced in the Premier League (54% - 2 saved, 4 off target), the lowest percentage of any goalkeeper to face at least ten spot-kicks in the competition. Expert. https://t.co/DNYGSx6NmW

