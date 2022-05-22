"Genuinely gutted for him man", "Goodbye sweet prince" - Liverpool fans devastated that 27-year-old star misses out making the squad against Wolves 

Liverpool fans online have expressed their disappointment at not seeing Belgian forward Divock Origi in the squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The 27-year-old forward has suffered a minor injury which has forced him to sit out of his final league game of the season on Sunday, May 22.

Divock Origi has less than a month remaining on his current contract at Anfield. The Reds have confirmed that the forward will not be penning a new contract with the club and will leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Origi has been a fan favorite amongst the Liverpool supporters. Despite not being a regular starter throughout his time at the club, the Belgian has been involved in some crucial moments at the club. Most importantly, Origi found the net in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final which saw the Reds win their first trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

Reds supporters are understandably gutted to not see Origi play in what would have been him final game at Anfield. However, some are optimistic that the 27-year-old forward will play a vital role in the Champions League final next week.

Gutted Origi picked up a late injury, deserved a great send off today and one last showing in front of the Kop for all he's done for us, genuinely gutted for him man

Klopp on Origi: "Divock in the last day of training got a muscle injury which is not great news. I would have loved to say goodbye on the pitch. It's all good, it's not that serious so whichever club he chooses we wish him the best of luck and he will be fine."

Goodbye sweet prince.



Would've loved to see a Divock Origi get a final run out at Anfield.

Divock Origi has been a bit-part player for Liverpool this season. The former Lille forward has scored six goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances for the Reds this season. These included a late winner against Wolves and the winning goal against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool need to beat Wolves and hope other results go their way

All Liverpool can do to have any chance of winning the Premier League title is to win their game against Wolves at Anfield. Title-rivals Manchester City host Aston Villa at the same time as the Reds' game against Bruno Lage's side.

If Jurgen Klopp's side fail to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, they will automatically hand the title to Manchester City, regardless of what Pep Guardiola's side do against Villa. This is down to Man City's superior goal difference against their rivals.

However, if the Reds want to win the Premier League title, they will have to hope that Aston Villa can get something out of their game against City. Since the gap between the two sides is just one point, even a City draw and a Liverpool win will hand the Reds their 20th league title.

Why Steven Gerrard could hold key to Liverpool beating Man City to title on final day

This is the second time these two sides will contest a title fight on the final day of the season in recent history. Both Guardiola and Klopp's sides were in exactly the same position back in 2019 when Man City pipped the Reds to the title.

