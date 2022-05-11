×
“Genuinely really concerning” – Aston Villa fans upset with Gerrard for dropping in-form 25-year-old star from starting line-up for Liverpool clash

Jack Spedding
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 11, 2022 12:34 AM IST
News

Aston Villa host Liverpool this evening (Tuesday, May 10) in the Premier League, as manager Steven Gerrard takes on his former club.

Having had a run of five games without a win before recording back-to-back victories, the Villans hope to finish in the Premier League's top half for the first time since 2011.

Gerrard will be hoping to dent Liverpool's title hopes even further, and his side will be looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat at Anfield earlier this season.

This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool tonight. 👊 #AVLLIV https://t.co/T7qsXidNov

The last time the two met at Villa Park in the league, Aston Villa beat the visitors 7-2 in one of the most extraordinary top-flight games in recent history.

Villa made two changes from their win at Burnley last time out. Calum Chambers and Emi Buendia dropped out for Marvelous Nakamba and former Reds star Philippe Coutinho.

Buendia's omission has bemused many online. The Argentine playmaker put in a Man-of-the-Match performance at Turf Moor, where he scored and assisted Danny Ings for the opener.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at Buendia's absence from the starting lineup:

@AVFCOfficial @CazooUK Poor Emi
@AVFCOfficial @CazooUK buendia goal and assist then dropped for coutinho this is why i wouldn’t be bothered if we dont sign him just play buendia man
@AVFCOfficial @CazooUK Buendia benched https://t.co/P9bQZZ4taL
@AVFCOfficial @CazooUK Buendia dropped 🤡 genuinely really concerning that after being clearly the best player on the pitch Gerrard still drops him. Chambers dropped as well 😂
@AVFCOfficial @CazooUK How can you drop a player who’s just played one of his best games 😑
@AVFCOfficial @CazooUK Buendía dropped after last week?🙃 I’ve been critical of Buendía in the past but cmon it is nonsense to drop him after his most recent performance and Coutinho’s drought. Nakamba for Chambers is also odd as Nakamba isn’t sharp and Chambers was also good.
@AVFCOfficial @CazooUK Buendia best player and he’s been dropped after a super performance why man

Gerrard insists his Aston Villa side will do their best to halt Liverpool's momentum

Predictably, in the lead-up to the clash, there was plenty of talk surrounding the Villa boss, who was idolized at Liverpool, where he spent 17 seasons of his professional career.

However, when asked about his thoughts heading into the encounter, Gerrard dismissed any idea that he would be distracted about the fate of his former side.

As per BBC Sport, the former England captain said in a pre-match press conference:

"My job is to win games for Aston Villa and that will always be the case while I'm representing this club."

He later added:

"They're (Liverpool) a world-class team. Arguably, the best team in the world right now."
"We're well aware of the size of the challenge, but it's exciting and I'm looking forward to it. I want to win, fiercely, and that is no different on Tuesday."

Liverpool made five changes to their starting lineup for the Villa Park encounter. Klopp rested Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Andy Robertson ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦Tonight’s line-up to face @AVFCOfficial 👊 #AVLLIV

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

